New leisure space opens in Roquetas de Mar

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 17:37

Javier A. Garcia, president of the Deputation, shooting hoops on the new basketball court in Las Salinas Park Credit: Ayuntamiento de Roquetas de Mar /fb

Residents and visitors of Roquetas del Mar have a new leisure and health space, Las Salinas Park, with more than 9,000 m2.

On Wednesday, July 17, the Provincial Council and City Council inaugurated Las Salinas Park, the new space dedicated to leisure time, sports and activities, and socialising with family and friends.

A collaborative effort

The mayor of Roquetas de Mar, Gabriel Amat, and the president of the Provincial Council, Javier A. García, came together with the residents of Roquetas de Mar to present this new space to celebrate the opening of Las Salinas Park.

Gabriel Amat, in his presentation speech at the park, assured that this park is a reality thanks to the collaboration and joint work of the Provincial Council and the City Council.

Amat went on to add that the intention of the governing team is to continue working on the expansion of more green areas in the city and spaces that make Roquetas de Mar a more habitable city for the rest and enjoyment of adults and children.

The parks features

The park features modern, accessible and adapted equipment and facilities to be used.

These facilities include a pump track circuit, a 3×3 basketball court, a football field with artificial grass, apparatus for working out and a children’s play area.

In addition, there are also wide green areas, 69 parking spaces, two water fountains, completely new street furniture with benches, eco waste bins, bicycle racks and LED lights, along with a pedestrian path to keep everything organised and safe.

Emphasis on the environment

The Roquetas de Mar Ayuntamiento states that Las Salinas Park is “an example of circular economy and environment respect”, adding that they use “recycled materials and sustainable irrigation with regenerated water from EDAR.”

Javier A. Garcia explained that with this park, “Roquetas gains a new space for leisure, coexistence, sport and life. A park for residents and visitors in this privileged enclave next to the sea.”

The purpose of the park is to be a “social space and meeting point for families, improving the quality of life for neighbours and visitors” as described on the Roquetas de Mar Ayuntamiento’s post on Facebook announcing the opening.

Utilising unused land

Las Salinas Park has been built on previously unused land, converting it into a modern, public facility, surrounded by species of trees, shrubs and plants “with an emphasis on the native vegetation of the environment”, along with decorative mosaics.

The project has an investment budget of €800,000, financed by the Provincial Institution (20%) and the Roquetas council (80%).