Nijar Football Cup transfers to Almeria

By John Smith • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 13:57

Iniesta shares his knowledge with fledgling players Credit: Andrés Iniesta Facebook

For four years, the town of Nijar hosted a December football tournament which in 2023 attracted 112 teams and 1,750 players.

Almeria Cup

This year, what is effectively the most important national youth tournament will once again take place but in a new venue and with a new name, the Almeria Cup.

This was announced on July 17 by former Barcelona and Spain star Andrés Iniesta who has just spent a year playing in the United Arab Emirates after nearly five years in Japan.

This tournament is likely to attract youth teams from top Spanish football clubs such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Oporto Atlético de Madrid, Valencia CF and Sevilla FC and it is possible that a number of European teams will also compete.

Hoping to find another Yamal

Not only will there be some exceptional football played in Almeria City between December 6 to 8 but it can be certain that national and international scouts as well as agents will descend on the event to see whether they can spot another Lamine Yamal.