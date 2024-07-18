Nijar Football Cup transfers to Almeria

By John Smith •
Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 13:57
Iniesta shares his knowledge with fledgling players
Credit: Andrés Iniesta Facebook
For four years, the town of Nijar hosted a December football tournament which in 2023 attracted 112 teams and 1,750 players.
This year, what is effectively the most important national youth tournament will once again take place but in a new venue and with a new name, the Almeria Cup.
This was announced on July 17 by former Barcelona and Spain star Andrés Iniesta who has just spent a year playing in the United Arab Emirates after nearly five years in Japan.
This tournament is likely to attract youth teams from top Spanish football clubs such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Oporto Atlético de Madrid, Valencia CF and Sevilla FC and it is possible that a number of European teams will also compete.
Not only will there be some exceptional football played in Almeria City between December 6 to 8 but it can be certain that national and international scouts as well as agents will descend on the event to see whether they can spot another Lamine Yamal.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.