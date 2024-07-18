Porto connection takes off: Corvera Airport reports growth

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 18:18
Corvera Airport launches new Porto route
CORVERA Airport is celebrating a successful June with a 2.1 per cent increase in passenger numbers, marking a turnaround from a slight decline in May. Highlighting this positive trend is the arrival of its first flight from Porto, which launched on July 15, courtesy of Soltour, the operating company for this new route linking the Murcia region with the Portuguese city.
Soltour has revealed plans to introduce a weekly flight to Porto, running until September as a charter service, aiming to assess the route’s viability and potential. This announcement comes alongside the airport’s recent debut of a Marrakech route, operated by Ryanair, complementing existing connections to nine destinations across the UK, Ireland, and Morocco.
Looking ahead, Ryanair is keen to evaluate the performance of its new Marrakech link to potentially sustain operations through the winter months, as indicated by Elena Cabrera, the company’s spokesperson in Spain.
Moreover, Corvera Airport’s summer schedule boasts flights to over twenty destinations, with operations extending until late October.
Overall, Corvera Airport is on track for a good year, having welcomed 111,787 passengers in June alone, alongside 801 flight operations. Year-to-date figures show a 4.3 per cent rise in passengers, reaching nearly 400,000, with domestic travel showing the most significant increase at 55.8 per cent compared to the first half of 2023.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
