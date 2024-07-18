Porto connection takes off: Corvera Airport reports growth

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 18:18

Corvera Airport launches new Porto route Image: Shutterstock/ Dmitry Rukhlenko

CORVERA Airport is celebrating a successful June with a 2.1 per cent increase in passenger numbers, marking a turnaround from a slight decline in May. Highlighting this positive trend is the arrival of its first flight from Porto, which launched on July 15, courtesy of Soltour, the operating company for this new route linking the Murcia region with the Portuguese city.

Soltour has revealed plans to introduce a weekly flight to Porto, running until September as a charter service, aiming to assess the route’s viability and potential. This announcement comes alongside the airport’s recent debut of a Marrakech route, operated by Ryanair, complementing existing connections to nine destinations across the UK, Ireland, and Morocco.

Looking ahead, Ryanair is keen to evaluate the performance of its new Marrakech link to potentially sustain operations through the winter months, as indicated by Elena Cabrera, the company’s spokesperson in Spain.

Moreover, Corvera Airport’s summer schedule boasts flights to over twenty destinations, with operations extending until late October.

Overall, Corvera Airport is on track for a good year, having welcomed 111,787 passengers in June alone, alongside 801 flight operations. Year-to-date figures show a 4.3 per cent rise in passengers, reaching nearly 400,000, with domestic travel showing the most significant increase at 55.8 per cent compared to the first half of 2023.

Ribeira District : Known for its narrow streets, colorful buildings, and riverside views along the Douro River. It’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a great place to stroll and enjoy local cafes and restaurants.

: Known for its narrow streets, colorful buildings, and riverside views along the Douro River. It’s a and a great place to stroll and enjoy local cafes and restaurants. São Bento Railway Station : Famous for its stunning azulejo (ceramic tile) panels depicting Portuguese historical scenes. A must-visit for art and history enthusiasts.

: Famous for its stunning azulejo (ceramic tile) panels depicting Portuguese historical scenes. A must-visit for art and history enthusiasts. Livraria Lello : A historic bookstore known for its beautiful Neo-Gothic architecture and rumored inspiration for J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series.

: A historic bookstore known for its beautiful Neo-Gothic architecture and rumored inspiration for series. Dom Luís I Bridge : Iconic double-deck metal bridge spanning the Douro River, offering panoramic views of Porto and Vila Nova de Gaia .

: Iconic double-deck metal bridge spanning the Douro River, offering panoramic views of . Port Wine Cellars : Located across the river in Vila Nova de Gaia , these cellars offer tours and tastings of Portugal’s famous Port wine. Sandeman, Taylor’s, and Graham’s are some well-known options.

: Located across , these cellars offer tours and tastings of Portugal’s famous Port wine. Sandeman, Taylor’s, and Graham’s are some well-known options. Clerigos Tower and Church : Climb the tower for breathtaking views of Porto and visit the adjacent church, an impressive Baroque architectural gem.

: Climb the tower for breathtaking views of Porto and visit the adjacent church, an impressive Baroque architectural gem. Casa da Música : A modern concert hall designed by Rem Koolhaas, offering a variety of musical performances and guided tours.

: A modern concert hall designed by Rem Koolhaas, offering a variety of musical performances and guided tours. Palácio da Bolsa : A historic stock exchange building featuring exquisite interiors, including the opulent Arabian Hall.

: A historic stock exchange building featuring exquisite interiors, including the opulent Arabian Hall. Porto Cathedral (Sé do Porto) : A Romanesque cathedral with Gothic and Baroque elements, offering stunning views from its terrace.

: A Romanesque cathedral with Gothic and Baroque elements, offering stunning views from its terrace. Foz do Douro: The coastal area where the Douro River meets the Atlantic Ocean, known for its beaches, scenic promenade, and seafood restaurants.

