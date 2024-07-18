By Eugenia • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 11:36

Puzzles Solutions 2037

WORD SPIRAL

1 Jack; 2 Kilt; 3 Till; 4 Lazy; 5 Yelp; 6 Puma; 7 Aria; 8 Aged; 9 Debt; 10 Taxi; 11 Idol; 12 Lamp; 13 Pubs; 14 Soup; 15 Pass; 16 Swig. ABIGAIL

QUICK QUIZ

1 Ancient lights; 2 Diane Keaton; 3 Wall Street; 4 Jericho; 5 Texas; 6 Tennessee Williams; 7 Mexico; 8 Nassau; 9 King Lear; 10 Seoul.

CRYPTIC

Across: 3 Certainly; 8 Oils; 9 Count down; 10 Mob law; 11 Ethel; 14 Terse; 15 Date; 16 Omega; 18 Eats; 20 Stout; 21 Earns; 24 Dearth; 25 Extrovert; 26 Inca; 27 Pendulums.

Down: 1 Committed; 2 Elaborate; 4 Enow; 5 Tenet; 6 Indeed; 7 Lawn; 9 Cameo; 11 Ewers; 12 Labouring; 13 Went ahead; 17 Asset; 19 Sacred; 22 Novel; 23 Axle; 24 Drum.

QUICK

Across: 3 Fetid; 9 Hunger; 10 Radish; 11 Weeks; 12 Shoe; 15 Shards; 17 Keynote; 19 Set; 20 Sting; 22 Idiot; 24 Grain; 25 Lagos; 27 Bob; 29 Stephen; 32 Orange; 34 Hone; 35 Elbow; 37 Boasts; 38 Legend; 39 Sense.

Down: 1 Whisk; 2 Envoy; 3 Few; 4 Erects; 5 Irks; 6 Dashing; 7 Liars; 8 Whist; 13 Head for; 14 Enrol; 16 Denizen; 18 Ethos; 21 Graph; 23 Targets; 26 Stools; 27 Bombs; 28 Banal; 30 Holes; 31 Needy; 33 Else; 36 Wee.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Saber, 4 Empate, 9 Aparato, 10 Solve, 11 Leer, 12 Excited, 13 Aún, 14 Wall, 16 Also, 18 Gun, 20 Abogada, 21 Fire, 24 Asado, 25 Enemigo, 26 Oponer, 27 Ashes.

Down: 1 Snails, 2 Brake, 3 Real, 5 Musician, 6 Atletas, 7 Eneldo, 8 Women, 13 Al lado de, 15 Avocado, 17 Sabado, 18 Games, 19 Lemons, 22 Irish, 23 Ceja.

NONAGRAM

cagy, clog, crag, gaol, girl, giro, goal, gory, gray, gyro, orgy, yoga, yogi, cargo, cigar, corgi, gaily, girly, glary, glory, goral, grail, gyral, hoagy, largo, logia, logic, yogic, cagily, garlic, gorily, oligarch, OLIGARCHY.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE