Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 18:11
Elisa Santiago, Pinoso’s Councillor for Festivals, is gradually unveiling the lineup for the 2024 Feria y Fiestas.
One of the confirmed events is the “Nostalgia: Back to the 90’s” party, set to take place on Saturday, August 3, in the Municipal Garden of Pinoso.
Given the success of last year’s Nostalgia Party, the event has been included again this year.
DJ Rafa Ruiz, a key figure in organising the event, stated, “We wanted to enhance the festival even more this year.”
“Last year’s response was excellent, so we have expanded the lineup to include DJs with a strong 90s tradition, a live performance by an authentic group from the decade, and a presenter who was a prominent announcer during that era.”
The party will begin at 10:00.PM and is intended for attendees over 18.
Tickets, priced at €10 each and including a drink, can be purchased online at acortar.link/tvRRwf or by calling (+34) 640161712 or (+34) 675838707.
