By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 15:06

Regal recognition: King Charles III honours Guernsey goat. Image: Royal UK.

King Charles III has conferred a royal title upon the rare golden goat breed connected to the island of Guernsey.

Known now as the Royal Golden Guernsey Goat, this title was awarded during the king’s visit to the island in the English Channel on July 16, and it applies to the breed worldwide.

Rebecca Martin, the owner of the eight-year-old goat Summerville Tamsin, which was selected to represent the breed, expressed hope that the new title would help raise awareness.

During the ceremony, King Charles petted the goat and complimented its pale blond coat.

At Risk

The Royal Golden Guernsey Goat is listed as “at risk” on the Rare Breeds Watchlist.

Known for their friendly and docile nature, these goats also produce good milk.

Christopher Price, the chief executive of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, highlighted the significance of this recognition.

Historical Importance

He noted that the royal honour acknowledges the breed’s historical importance and its contributions to biodiversity, environmental sustainability, and sustainable food production.

“These goats are selective in their grazing habits, which can lead to specific environmental benefits,” the chief executive stated.

“We are extremely grateful to His Majesty for his continued and greatly valued support for British rare native livestock and equine breeds.”