San Javier sky-high: Air Show economy boost

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 12:23

San Javier's Aerial Festival Soars Image: N332

SAN Javier’s Air show, held from May 3 to 5, made a big economic splash, pulling in nearly €6.2 million, according to a study by the University of Murcia in partnership with the regional government and San Javier’s town council. This event, a cornerstone of the ‘San Javier – Air City’ initiative, aims to make the Mar Menor area a hotspot for aeronautical tourism nationwide.

Study Highlights Economic Impact of San Javier Air Show

Carmen Conesa, overseeing Tourism, Culture, Youth, and Sports, along with Mayor José Miguel Luengo, unveiled the study’s findings. They highlighted how ‘San Javier – Air City’ is set to turbocharge the local economy, tourism, and cultural scene, rooted in the region’s aviation heritage.

The study found that 4.3 per cent of festival-goers stayed in local hotels, spending over €924,000 on accommodations. Dining and shopping also saw big bucks, with eateries raking in more than €1.5 million and shops cashing in over €650,000.

Over half of the attendees (54 per cent) came for military aircraft and aerial displays. Nearly 30 per cent took the chance to explore other attractions nearby. With rave reviews across the board, 96.5 per cent plan to return next year!

A Promising Future for San Javier

The significant economic impact of the San Javier Air Show highlights the potential of the ‘San Javier – Air City‘ initiative to transform the region into a premier destination for aeronautical tourism. The influx of nearly €6.2 million, along with high satisfaction rates and a strong intention to return among attendees, highlights the event’s success and its capacity to invigorate the local economy.

By leveraging its aviation heritage, San Javier is poised to attract more visitors, boost local businesses, and enhance its cultural and tourism profile on a national scale. This positive trend not only cements the air show’s status as a key annual event but also sets a solid foundation for sustained economic growth and community development in the Mar Menor area.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here