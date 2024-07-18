Spain’s Talgo on a different track

By Linda Hall • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 10:00

SKODA TRANSPORTATION: Rivalling Ganz Mavag in Talgo takeover Photo credit: CC/Falk2

Four months ago Hungarian consortium Ganz Mavag launched a takeover offer for all Talgo shares at a premium price of €5 per share.

The government classes the Spanish train manufacturer as a “strategic asset” and took an unfavourable view of the public offer from the outset, suspecting that the bid could be backed by Russian funding.

Since then, Madrid has sought an alternative, which now appears to have materialised in the shape of a “business combination and industrial merger” offer from the Czech company Skoda Transportation, which has no links to the carmaker.

According to Reuters, Talgo has asked Skoda for “detailed information” which would help it to make comparisons with Ganz-Mavag’s €619 million euros.

Spanish sources close to the operation said to financial daily Cinco Dias that CriteriaCaixa, the La Caixa Foundation’s investment company, is likely to plays an important part in the deal, albeit as a minority partner.