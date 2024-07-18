By Anna Ellis •
Strumming into summer: Elche Guitar Festival strikes a chord. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.
The XXVI City of Elche Guitar Festival will take place from Friday, July 26 to July 31, starting at 9:00.PM and 9:30.PM.
The Councillor of Culture, Irene Ruiz, confirmed that the festival is a unique event and a must-attend for guitar lovers.
Organiser, Iván Lledó, highlighted the festival’s great artistic quality, with nightly concerts by various artists and groups.
Additionally, guitar master classes will be provided by prestigious professors from the CEU Cardenal Herrera University.
The festival will also host the 21st City of Elche International Guitar Competition for solo guitarists of any age.
All performances will have free admission except for the concert by Álvaro Pierri and pianist Sergio Posada, which will cost €20.
Tickets for this concert can be purchased at the cloister’s door one hour before the performance.
Irene Ruiz encouraged all residents and visitors to attend and enjoy the concerts, reaffirming the Council’s commitment to the festival.
She emphasised that Elche’s summer festivals across various artistic and cultural disciplines are events that should not be missed.
