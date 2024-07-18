Support TREX Andalucia Sanctuary

By John Smith •
Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 16:33
Jean and David Wood
TREX Andalucia Sanctuary
Actually, there isn’t suddenly an offshoot of Jurassic Park appearing in Turre but a rather special animal sanctuary which was set up some 17 years ago.
It’s a private operation run by Jean and Dave Wood who also run an equestrian centre from the same location.
Over the years and despite some lengthy waits for building permission they have managed to ‘adopt’ or look after a whole menagerie of animals including cats, dogs, horses, goats, chickens, parrots and even a peacock.
They offer dog socialising courses and a Sunday club for children over six-years-old so that they can learn how to interact with animals and are one of a number of animal sanctuaries that can be found across Almeria.
Looking after these animals all costs money however and apart from offering ‘virtual adoption’ they also organise fund raisers from time to time.
The next will be a night market taking place at the sanctuary on Monday July 29 from 8pm to 10pm and this will be a cross between a car boot sale and a craft market, with plenty of items to buy as well as refreshments and much more being available.
If you have some items you want to dispose of, there may still be chance to reserve a pitch at the very reasonable cost of €5 by calling 620 402 176.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.