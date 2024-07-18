Support TREX Andalucia Sanctuary

By John Smith • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 16:33

Jean and David Wood TREX Andalucia Sanctuary

Actually, there isn’t suddenly an offshoot of Jurassic Park appearing in Turre but a rather special animal sanctuary which was set up some 17 years ago.

It’s a private operation run by Jean and Dave Wood who also run an equestrian centre from the same location.

Menagerie of animals

Over the years and despite some lengthy waits for building permission they have managed to ‘adopt’ or look after a whole menagerie of animals including cats, dogs, horses, goats, chickens, parrots and even a peacock.

They offer dog socialising courses and a Sunday club for children over six-years-old so that they can learn how to interact with animals and are one of a number of animal sanctuaries that can be found across Almeria.

Looking after these animals all costs money however and apart from offering ‘virtual adoption’ they also organise fund raisers from time to time.

Night market

The next will be a night market taking place at the sanctuary on Monday July 29 from 8pm to 10pm and this will be a cross between a car boot sale and a craft market, with plenty of items to buy as well as refreshments and much more being available.

If you have some items you want to dispose of, there may still be chance to reserve a pitch at the very reasonable cost of €5 by calling 620 402 176.