By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 13:56

Trash talk to tech: Game-changing football card approach to rubbish. Image: pixfly / Shutterstock.com

The conclusion of Euro 2024 has brought an unexpected influence on the Heilbronn District in Germany.

The red and yellow card method used by referees to discipline misbehaving players has inspired a new approach to managing waste sorting.

To tackle the issue of residents improperly disposing of metal, glass, and plastic in organic waste bins, the district will employ advanced technology by installing truck sensors that identify non-organic items in these containers.

Awareness Campaign

As part of an initial educational and awareness campaign, Heilbronn District introduced the use of yellow and red stickers to signal improper waste sorting.

During the grace period, these stickers served as an unusual yet effective tool to educate residents.

When contaminants are found during the first inspection, the bin is emptied again but marked with a yellow sticker to highlight the mistake.

However, if a violation is detected during a subsequent collection, the bin is left unemptied and receives a red sticker.

Manual Inspections

Despite their effectiveness, the manual inspection of each bin significantly burdens waste management employees, causing delays and traffic congestion.

To streamline this process, starting in August, waste trucks in Heilbronn District will be fitted with sensors capable of detecting non-organic materials such as metal, glass, plastic, and pet waste minerals in organic bins.

This technological upgrade aims to ease the workload of waste management staff and improve overall efficiency.