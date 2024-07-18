Turtles and rays visit Mojacar

By John Smith •
Part of Lance Nuevo beach was cordoned off in case the turtle returned
Credit: Mojacar Council
The Mojacar Council has taken to social media to highlight two important matters which affect sea creatures, beaches and holiday makers.
Firstly, a number of turtle tracks were spotted on Lance Nuevo beach on July 17 and it appears that it may have been a female turtle looking to dig a nest in which to lay her eggs.
In the event it didn’t appear that any eggs were laid but this doesn’t mean that she won’t return and the council has asked that everyone keep an eye out for any further sightings and if seen contact the 112 emergency number.
They stress that if a turtle is spotted, it must be left alone and untouched as it may be in the process of getting ready to lay and once again call 112.
There have also been numerous sightings of small manta rays just off the beaches of Mojacar as well as Vera and it has been confirmed that this is perfectly normal as although they spend most of their life in deeper water, they come into shallower water to give birth to their young as opposed to laying eggs like other fish.
Although they can sting, they are basically very docile and unless attacked or handled, it is highly unlikely that they will do anything other than swim away if in close proximity to a human.
The ray that killed crocodile hunter Steve Irwin in 2006 was of a different species and many times larger than the manta rays seen in the Mediterranean.
