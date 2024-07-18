Whistle stop tour of Almeria

By John Smith • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 12:39

President Moreno met up with Gabriel Amat in La Mojonera Credit: Roquetas de Mar Council

The President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno made a whistle stop visit to Almeria on Monday July 15.

First stop Almeria City

His first stop was Almeria City where he attended the reopening of the refurbished and restored City Hall thanks to funding from the Junta de Andalucia.

During this event, he said “Almería has so much to develop that its true limits have not yet been seen. We all have to push hard and in a sustained manner.”

Then he went on to list some of the Government’s initiatives that demonstrate its commitment to this province, such as the connection of the La Pipa Alta reservoir to the San Cristóbal reservoir with an investment of €11 million and the further investment of more than €100 million in waterworks throughout the province.

Then to La Mojonera

From there, he travelled to the new facilities of the COEXPHAL Technological Innovation Centre, in La Mojonera which is dedicated to promoting, accelerating and driving technologically advanced initiatives and projects at the service of a strategic sector to make Almeria a spearhead of the development and innovation of Andalucian agriculture.

He was joined at this event by old friend and supporter Gabriel Amat, mayor of Roquetas de Mar.