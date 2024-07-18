By Anna Ellis •
X-Factor x-citement: Swing, Soul, and Ballads in Orihuela Costa. Image: Andy Abraham.
Enjoy a night of toe-tapping fun with two of the earliest stars of “The X-Factor”, Steve Brookstein and Andy Abraham.
Enjoy a live concert celebrating classic music, including swing, soul, and ballads.
The event will take place on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, starting at 7:00 PM at Restaurante Los Cucalos, located at Avenida de Montezenia 1, Orihuela Costa, 03189.
All tickets are for general admission on a “first come, first served” basis, priced at €15.
Admission only covers the concert, with dinner and drinks available for purchase at the venue on the night.
Tickets, which are selling quickly, for this event are exclusively available through the website rewindspain.es and not through the venue itself.
Dinner will be served from 7:00.PM to 9:00.PM, after which the party begins.
The opening act will be performed at 9:00.PM, followed by the main show and additional music afterwards.
Steve Brookstein, the winner of the first UK X-Factor, and Andy Abraham, runner-up in the second series, first met at a charity event in October 2019, playing at a packed Villamartin Plaza.
This collaboration inspired them to create their show in the “rat-pack” style, which they now bring to the Costa Blanca.
