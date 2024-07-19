Afternoon tea in fashion

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 19 Jul 2024 • 9:04

all six models standing for a photo after the fashion show. Credit: Richard Tolman

Age Support Almanzora (ASA) recently hosted an Afternoon Tea and Fashion Show to raise funds to help the charity’s work.

About the charity

ASA is a registered charity established to cover the Almanzora Valley area, including Ablanchez, Albox, Arboleas, Cantoria, Partaloa and Zurgena.

The charity’s aim is to “improve the quality of life for older people by providing emotional and practical support”, as stated on their website.

Tea and fashion

On Thursday, July 11, Age Support Almanzora held the tea and fashion fundraising event in the Arboleas Community Centre.

The event was hosted by Russ Lewell of Breeze Radio.

Liz Carey from ASA told us “There was a lively queue outside the venue”, all eagerly awaiting the festivities ahead.

Once everyone was in, there was a meet and greet, a fashion show (split into three parts), a raffle with three prizes and even a winner of “guess the number of sweets” – It was 55!

The food stands were full of delicious sandwiches, cakes and scones, with ASA’s Liz saying “Everyone enjoyed the tasty afternoon tea” which was “beautifully presented.”

The event also featured live entertainment, provided by Lady Ellen, a loyal and generous supporter of the charity.

A great success

The total profit from the afternoon was over €1,200 from the food sales, clothes sales, bar, and raffle.

Vanya Ager, President of Age Support Almanzora, said she “was thrilled that everyone so enjoyed the event”, adding that she “was delighted that this regular event was moved to a larger venue in Arboleas”.

Vanya Ager went on to thank “all the volunteers and models who worked so hard to make the event a success”.

Age Support Almanzora are always looking for more support and volunteers as they “rely solely on volunteers who give freely of their time” according to their website.

They encourage any who can and want to to ring 634 316 573 to find out more.