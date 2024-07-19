By Harry Sinclair • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 18:18

El Estadio Mediterráneo, or the Power Horse Stadium - one of the stadiums entered in the list Credit: Wikicommons

The city of Almeria has entered the list of 45 sub-venues that will be part of the 2030 World Cup in a candidacy shared by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

The two venues entered on behalf of Almeria are the Mediterraneo stadium – or the Power Horse stadium – and the Anexo stadium.

Spain’s candidacy

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) were responsible for announcing both the venues and the sub-venues for the most important event in Football.

For Spain, there will be eleven stadiums entered as candidates to host the matches, as well as the sub-venues,

These candidacies follow the work carried out over the last two years by the Executive Committee of Spain for joint candidacy with Morocco and Portugal.

11 venues in total

The RFEF reported that after intensive analytics, “Spain will have 11 venues”.

To select the venues, a series of criteria have been applied and must be met, in line with the requirements established by FIFA for candidacy.

In total, 11 stadiums have been selected across Spain, chosen in an evaluation that took into account many aspects, including the technical project, operational and financial structure, equipment available to the host city and compliance with the documented and contractual requirements.

Sub-venues to be announced

The sub-venues, that will be announced in the official dossier, will allow the passion for football to be celebrated and the benefits of the World Cup to be spread throughout Spain.

To be specific, up to 16 autonomous communities will see their facilities proposed as sub-venues.

The final decision of which of these facilities will be used as sub-venues will be decided by the teams participating in the 2030 World Cup.

All communities will be represented

Between the venues and sub-venues, all of Spain’s autonomous communities will be represented at this World Cup.

This is incredible news for Spain and its autonomous communities, as it allows for greater job creation, and improved infrastructure, and attracts more tourism and foreign investment; an all-around positive impact on the greatest number of Spanish citizens and residents.