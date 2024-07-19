By Donna Williams • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 12:07

Altea has been compared to the Greek island of Santorini Credit: Shutterstock: Julia Lav

Altea, with its white-washed houses and crystal clear waters, is often compared to the Greek island of Santorini and is definitely as popular.

Such is Altea’s allure that visitor numbers are projected to reach a record-breaking level in 2024 and even outshine the figures from last year.

This is no mean feat, as in 2023, more than 10.4 million foreign and 17.9 million domestic tourists were recorded as having visited the area. This equated to a 21.8 per cent increase in figures for 2022.

Altea tourist numbers boost the economy

This is excellent news for local businesses in Altea, as more tourists mean more spending and a healthy financial boost. For example, tourist expenditures in 2023 were 12.5 million euros, representing a 24.5 per cent increase on the previous year.

The beautiful coastal town of Altea is just a three-hour drive from Madrid, making it the ideal getaway for city dwellers looking to leave the big city behind. Despite being such a popular tourist destination, Altea has managed to preserve an authentic Spanish charm, which sets it apart from other Spanish towns.

Why do tourists love Altea?

It boasts a picturesque Old Town that needs to be explored on foot. Some of the architecture dates back to when the Moors occupied this part of Spain. There is also a deliciously eclectic mix of bustling street cafes, artisan shops, jewellers and art galleries for those who enjoy a little culture.

One of the great things about so many of the towns in Costa Blanca North is their markets; Altea is no different, with one held every Tuesday between 8am and 2pm. Visitors can enjoy being part of the vibrant atmosphere, ambling through the various stalls to source fresh produce, flowers, and traditional regional goods.

With its quaint fishing harbour and mountainous backdrop, Altea is like escaping to a whole other world, even if it is just for a week or so. It is no wonder then that it receives an abundance of tourists year after year and long may that continue.