By Harry Sinclair • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 15:39

Reduce speed signs commonly seen roadside across Spain Credit: Shutterstock

Spain is stepping up its road safety measures with anti-braking speed cameras designed to catch drivers strategically slowing down.

Spain has introduced advanced speed cameras able to detect when drivers purposefully slow down when nearing speed cameras, only to speed up after passing them.

An upgrade to fixed-speed cameras

Many drivers are aware of fixed-speed camera locations and reduce their speed only when approaching to avoid fines.

Drivers who know these locations and resume speeding can pose significant safety risks and cause accidents.

In response to this, Spain has installed secondary radar devices before or after fix-speed cameras, sometimes up to one kilometre away, to measure motorists’ speed incline or decline.

Anti-braking cameras

The new anti-braking cameras will now measure a vehicle’s speed well before and after passing the speed camera; if a significant speed reduction is detected, followed by an increase, fines can be issued.

The radar works by detecting if a motorist has either braked excessively to avoid triggering a fixed camera (usually signposted), or if they’ve significantly sped up after passing the fixed camera.

If caught by these new cameras, drivers can face fines of up to €600 and a deduction of 6 points from their driving license.

This anti-braking tech was originally piloted in 2020, and after a successful pilot, was then introduced across the Basque region. Now, proving to still be successful tech, the anti-braking cameras are being introduced across Spain.

Safety first

Speed cameras are of course quite unpopular among drivers, however, they do play a role in reducing the number of major traffic accidents and even fatalities.

Anti-breaking speed cameras, an initiative by the Direccion General de Trafico (DGT), could deter more drivers from exceeding speed limits, and help further reduce the number of road accidents.