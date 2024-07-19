Anti-jellyfish nets return to the Mar Menor

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 17:17

Anti-Jellyfish Nets Return to Mar Menor Image: Shutterstock/ boulham

THE Department of Environment, with the go-ahead from the Coastal Demarcation, is set to install anti-jellyfish nets at five popular swimming spots in La Manga and San Pedro del Pinatar by the end of July. This is the first time these nets will be back in the Mar Menor since 2022. The beaches getting the nets are Villananitos, La Puntica, La Mota, Veneziola, and a nearby pier.

Prompted by Scientific Warnings

This move comes after local councils, heeding scientists’ warnings about a likely jellyfish boom this summer, pushed for the nets’ return. Previously, the nets were banned to avoid creating barriers that would disrupt water flow and lead to decomposing algae build-up.

Targeting High Proliferation Areas

Last summer saw a big rise in jellyfish, especially the Cotylorhiza tuberculata, known as the ‘fried egg jellyfish,’ which upset many people and local officials. Recently, the Mar Menor Scientific Advisory Committee gave its approval for the nets, as long as they have minimal environmental impact. The Department of Environment is calling this a ‘surgical operation’ targeting the northern part of the lagoon where jellyfish problems are worst. The nets, stretching a total of four kilometres, should be in place during the peak summer season. Cartagena will request the nets only if necessary.

Anti-jellyfish Nets Pros & Cons

The installation of these nets could have mixed effects on the area. On the positive side, they will make the beaches safer and more enjoyable for swimmers, potentially boosting local tourism. However, there are concerns about the environmental impact, such as potential disruptions to water circulation and the accumulation of decomposing algae. Balancing the benefits of safer swimming areas with the need to protect the delicate ecosystem of the Mar Menor is a key challenge for the authorities.

