Axarquia village in National Geographic’s Top 100 Most Beautiful Villages in Spain

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 19:19

Frigiliana and Casares: Timeless Beauty Image: Shutterstock/ Ahn Eun sil

FRIGILIANA has once again been recognised as one of the most beautiful villages in Spain by National Geographic, securing the 62nd spot on their prestigious top 100 list. Located in the eastern part of Málaga province, Frigiliana is celebrated for its ‘radiant light, fertile soil,’ and the diverse cultures that have settled there over centuries.

Celebrating Frigiliana’s Historical and Cultural Heritage

Known for its picturesque whitewashed buildings, the village’s highlights include the Church of San Antonio, whose bell tower was once a minaret, and the historic Barribarto district with its narrow, winding streets decorated with flower pots. Visitors are encouraged to explore its hidden courtyards and discover local legends through decorative tiles.

Frigiliana also boasts the Palacio de los Condes and the remnants of a 9th-century castle, offering scenic views of the surrounding landscape. This village’s charm lies in its blend of history and natural beauty, making it a must-visit destination.

Exploring the Historic Charms of Casares

Additionally, Casares, another village in Málaga, has been ranked 94th. This quaint white village is noted for being the birthplace of Blas Infante, a key figure in Andalucian history. Its historic attractions include the 13th-century castle, the Church of the Incarnation, and several scenic viewpoints offering stunning vistas of the village’s sugar-cube houses. Both Frigiliana and Casares remain top travel destinations in rural Spain.

Being featured in National Geographic’s top 100 list is more than just a prestigious accolade for Frigiliana and Casares; it’s a testament to their enduring charm and cultural richness. This recognition not only highlights the unique beauty and historical significance of these villages but also brings increased visibility and tourism, which can be a double-edged sword. While it offers a chance for economic growth and preservation of local heritage, it also highlights the importance of balancing tourism with sustainability.

