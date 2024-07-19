Carboneras mayor pleads for marina tidy up

By John Smith • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 11:50

The marina is in a state of neglect Credit: Carboneras Council

Due to the current state of the marina in Carboneras, the council has complained to the Andalucia Ports Authority about the lack of action.

According to the Mayor, Salvador Hernandez, it is the responsibility of the Junta de Andalucia through the Ports Authority to ensure the cleanliness and quality of services in the fishing and recreational area.

Marina in deplorable state

He said that “the facility is in a deplorable state of neglect and filth, with a lack of widespread maintenance creating risks for users.”

So unhappy is the mayor about the situation that recently he and the Councillor of Fisheries, Andrés Belmonte, participated in a protest action to collect rubbish alongside the Isla de San Andrés Boat Club, highlighting the urgent need for help.

Nothing has been done

It is claimed that despite multiple requests demanding that the marina is maintained properly, nothing has been done and it is the fishermen and owners of recreational moorings who are suffering.