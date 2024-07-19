Community hub in Torre del Mar

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 12:50

Community Events Galore Image: Shutterstock/ View Apart

LOCATED at Avda. Moscatel 1, Torre del Mar, the Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre serves as a vibrant hub for community activities. Open on Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10 am to 1 pm, the Centre hosts a variety of engaging events.

Creative Groups Foster Community Spirit

Every Wednesday, the art, crochet, and craft groups convene, promoting creativity and skill-sharing among participants. All are encouraged to join these dynamic sessions.

For those interested in shopping for household goods, spring and summer attire, handbags, and fashion accessories, the Centre’s shop is open on Wednesdays and Fridays during the same hours. Donations of quality items are appreciated and contribute to the Centre’s offerings.

Relaxing Coffee Mornings in the Garden

Additionally, every Friday morning, visitors can unwind during the coffee mornings held in the Centre’s serene garden—a perfect opportunity to socialise and enjoy the relaxing surroundings.

Exciting Excursions to Almuñécar and Estepona

Looking ahead, on Thursday, August 15, Lux Mundi invites everyone to join their excursion to Almuñécar for the spectacular Virgen de la Antigua fireworks display. This event promises a breathtaking show set against the backdrop of San Miguel Castle and the Holy Rock.

And on Thursday 26th September they have planned yet another trip this time to Estepona. Ticket price is €25 with a Friends card or €28 for visitors available at the Centre.

Contact Information for Lux Mundi Activities and Events

For more details and bookings, contact Lux Mundi at 952 543 334 or email luxmundi@lux-mundi.org.

