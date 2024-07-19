Cool Fire at the Patio Antiguo Mijas

By Adam Woodward • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 10:33

Cool Fire play Patio Antiguo, Mijas Credit: Cool Fire Facebook

Soul, Funk, Disco, Reggae, classics and contemporary from Costa del Sol favourites Cool Fire, July 28, Mijas Pueblo.

Cool Fire have already gained themselves a well-deserved reputation of being the funkiest band on the Costa del Sol, getting everyone on the dance floor. Their punchy yet classy shows, full of energy and soul, are irresistibly groovy. Based on tunes from Soul, R&B, funk, swing, Pop Rock, Reggae, Rock&Roll, Dance, their repertoire ensures the most vibrant of atmospheres.

In sync with the audience

Lead singer, Oscar Roots, veteran of the Madrid scene and Pachá, Atzaró and Dalias clubs in Ibiza, fell in love with Malaga and the Costa del Sol and decided to never leave – much like most of us here. Now with his group, Cool Fire, a four piece perfectly in in sync with each other as well as the audience, they are here to get the party moving.

Patio Antiguo, the Mijas Pueblo venue offers up a fun Sunday with the best in live music, great food, drink and unique atmosphere on their terrace. Tables for dinner and the Cool Fire show can be booked by calling 951 390 270. It all starts at 7pm on Sunday July 28.