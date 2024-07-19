Costa del Sol Foodie musts – Starters.

By Adam Woodward • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 15:56

Bowl of Ajoblanco Credit: Ayuntamiento de Malaga

To be a fully-fledged foodie of the Costa del Sol, immersed in the true cuisine of the Malaga region, there are certain culinary musts to be ticked off first.

Here’s a list of the 3 essential culinary experiences of the south coast and where to find them. Today we take a look at quintessential starters. Let’s start the tour.

Ajoblanco

Now, I realise many out there recoil in horror at the thought of garlic, but this is a staple in the region. Ajoblanco is a refreshingly cool summer soup that combines some of the Costa del Sol’s signature produce, including almonds, garlic, cereals, and extra virgin olive oil, and all topped with fresh green grapes. It’s best in summer and it’s 100% vegan, and extremely healthy. It is said that the best is to be found at Casa Eladio restaurant C/ Virgen de los Dolores, 6, Marbella.

Coquinas

These incredibly morish little clam-like shellfish are a must every time I eat out at Casa Paco, Alhaurín el Grande. The generous mountain of grilled open-shelled mini clams cooked with a sprinkling of olive oil, tend to last only a few minutes and offer up one of the most emblematic tastes of the Costa del Sol.

Gazpachuelo

A rich soup, the Gazpachuelo is a comfort food of the people of the Costa del Sol. Not to be confused with gazpacho, this winter-warmer has no tomatoes in it. The main ingredients may vary, but essentially it is prepared on a base of potatoes, fish, prawns, clams and mayonnaise. If Dani García’s 3 Michelin star restaurant in Marbella is a little too pricey, try Casa Pepa in Carratraca, inland, for the most authentic Gazpachuelo anywhere.