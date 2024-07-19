Costa del Sol’s rapid response private medical service

By Adam Woodward • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 10:33

Fastes and best private health and emergency service.

Top-flight English-speaking private health service along the Costa del Sol offers rapid-response emergency service.

Helicopteros Sanitarios, based in Marbella and with offices in Fuengirola, Manilva and Puerto Banús, offer an English and Spanish-speaking private hospital service with a rapid response team for medical emergencies. They offer medical treatment of all kinds whether a cold or a serious emergency.

State-of-the-art technology

In operation since 1988, the Helicopteros Sanitarios service was designed and created with the intention of equipping the Costa del Sol, and especially the area of Marbella, with a unique medical facility which incorporates state-of-the-art technology and a team of highly qualified medical staff in an exclusive building. They offer a unique medical service to a demanding clientele who seek both innovative and advanced treatments, as well as the best in care. The 24 hour, 365-days-a-year healthcare service keeps its ambulances primed and ready to be deployed at a moment’s notice, offering the best in peace of mind to their customers.

Ryan Clarke praises Helicopteros Sanitarios

Many readers may remember in 2023 when British TV star Ryan Clark tweeted that the Helicopteros Sanitarios service had come to the rescue of his mother Linda after a nasty fall while holidaying in Marbella. The Clarks, stars of popular reality TV show Gogglebox, praised the service for helping Linda, highlighting the level of treatment she received from Helicopteros Sanitarios, especially considering another health issue she had been suffering. Linda Clark went on to have an operation on an arm and leg and was safely and successfully transported back to the UK.

The top quality 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year service of Helicopteros Sanitarios keeps its ambulances ready to be deployed at a moment’s notice and operates from Fuengirola to Sotogrande.. They are dedicated to enhancing the lives of the people they serve by providing access to high value, patient-centred care, and they are able to offer a wide range of medical specialties headed up by an excellent team of English-speaking doctors and medical staff with the most advanced medical technology.

Communication, coordination, and cooperation

According to the service they ‘offer a multidisciplinary approach and encourage communication, coordination, and cooperation between all the healthcare professionals affiliated to their hospital’. All the departments are housed in our purpose-designed modern premises, as are the support services such as imaging and outpatient departments.

Their more than 200 professionals are equipped with the most up-to-date technology to ensure health and well-being 24 hours a day. Every day of the year they will be able to care for patients from the slightest ailments to the most serious emergencies.

Professionalism, efficiency, perseverance and passion

Their aim is to look after the health and well-being of their clients with professionalism, efficiency, perseverance and passion, which is why they are constantly growing, investing in professionals, technology and equipment to offer their service all along the Costa del Sol. They are considered a world leader in the field of medical and emergency care.

Helicopteros Sanitarios can be reached on 951 176 890 or 952 816 767, or via their website.

Sponsored