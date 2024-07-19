Cristiano Ronaldo invests in Portugal

By John Smith • Updated: 19 Jul 2024 • 12:55

Ronaldo is a staunch supporter of Portuguese business Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Facebook

The fact that Cristiano Ronaldo has moved to play in Saudi Arabia has ensured yet a further growth in his profile in the Middle East.

He has recently taken a 10 per cent stake in the company that owns luxury tableware brand Vista Alegre Atlantis and a 30 per cent stake in the Spanish subsidiary.

Promotion in Asia and Middle East

As Vista Alegre celebrates its founding in Portugal 200 years ago, so Ronaldo has agreed to become involved in a joint venture to promote the Vista Alegre brand and renowned Portuguese ceramics brand Bordallo Pinheiro in Asia and the Middle East.

The first bicentenary product to be launched is a 2024 calendar plate which has as its central design a duck perched on top of a football which carries the date 2024.

If Portugal had actually triumphed in the Euro 2024 finals, sales would have shot through the roof, but the 39-year-old is committed to promoting and investing in Portuguese products and through his CR7 company is either a partner or brand Ambassador for a number of local companies.

Hotels and sponsorship

Like one of the other greats of modern football, Lionel Messi, Ronaldo has investments in four boutique hotels and by the time he hangs up his football boots it is estimated that he will have earned at least $1 billion (€920 million) during his playing career.

With wise management of CR7 and ongoing sponsorship, that amount can only continue to grow on an annual basis.