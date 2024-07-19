Denmark´s ultra-spicy noodles are back on the shelves

After the “challenge” of trying Denmark´s ultra-spicy noodles became viral, the Danish Food Agency banned the products, warning of their “poisonous effects.” This July, however, the trend came back; young people continue to fan the flames of the trend on social media.

Off the shelves

After a growing concern about the noodles, the Danish National Food Institute evaluated the products and found an alarmingly high level of capsaicin present; something which could cause acute poisoning. The Institute then issued an official recommendation, especially targeting young people and children to avoid the products.

In June, the trending noodle products including ´3x Spicy & Hot Chicken’, ‘2x Spicy & Hot Chicken’, and ‘Hot Chicken Stew’ by the South Korean brand Samyang, were taken off all stores in Denmark due to safety concerns.

Back in store

In July, however, two of the three banned products, ´2x Spicy & Hot Chicken’, and ‘Hot Chicken Stew´ bounced back on the shelves across the country. The third product, “Samyang Buldak 3 x Spicy Hot Chicken” is still considered by the Institute too harmful to health and is therefore still prohibited.

The Danish Food Institute released an updated statement after conducting a more extensive analysis of the products, saying that the products currently sold are safe to consume. The content of capsaicin, however, was still listed as high and should be consumed with caution.

The kick in the chilli

Capsaicin is the strong substance in the chilli; the kick that comes with the spiciness. But the kick comes with a cost. “It interacts with a receptor found in the mouth and nose. “It is actually a receptor that reacts to heat, so capsaicin tricks the body into feeling that there is heat without it actually being”, explained Janina Seubert, a researcher in nutritional neuroscience at the Karolinska Institutet.

Denmark wasn´t the first to issue a warning against consuming high levels of capsaicin. The Federal Institute for Risk Assessment in Germany (BfR) has made a similar statement, explaining that capsaicin can induce painful sensations and inflammation by activating the TRPV receptor and therefore causing several symptoms. In humans, this may result in “heartburn, reflux, nausea, diarrhoea and pain in the abdomen,” noted the BfR.

Benefits?

Throughout history, chillies have been used not only in food but also as health remedies. Chilli peppers contribute to metabolism, promote weight loss, act as an immunity booster and improve heart health, as stated by WebMD.

In the case of instant noodles, however, there is no actual nutritional value as the products are highly processed and are not likely to bring any health benefits. The products should especially be avoided by children, who are more sensitive to capsaicin and could become seriously ill as a consequence.

