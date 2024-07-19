Espeto Fest Estepona 2024

By Adam Woodward • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 14:31

Hombres Rana on stage July 25 Credit: Hombres Rana Facebook

Espeto fest, a free festival spread over three days of World Music in Estepona from July 25 to July 27.

The Espeto fest 2024 in Estepona has just been announced by the town council. The concerts will be on a specially constructed stage on the Playa de la Rada in front of the Plazoleta Ortiz and will feature music on the opening night at 10pm from Alternative tribute band Hombres Rana. The band from Algeciras pays tribute to the greatest exponents of the golden age of Spanish pop-rock.

On Saturday July 26, The New Project Band, playing the best rock sounds from Madrid with influences from Biffy Clyro and Arcane Roots.

22nd annual Reggae Night

The Espeto Fest ends on Saturday the 27th with the 22nd annual Reggae Night. After more than two decades enjoying the best in Jamaican and African sounds on the beach, this year will feature the rhythms of the MA. Bonner Sound System and Doce-Trece. Jah Norum will also be performing as a guest artist.

Entry is completely free and there will be foodtrucks and bars close to hand on each night. The music starts each night at 10pm.