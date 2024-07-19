Femme Connect, new form to meet your body.

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 19 Jul 2024 • 10:31

Relaxation, Yoga and meditation in nature. Photo: amrita.limitless - Instagram

Femme Connect, a cool yoga-focused event, where women can connect, share stories, and support each other, is meeting on Saturday July 27.

The event which is taking place on Guadalmar, Chrurriana, is said to be a way to discover a new form to meet your body and emotions in which one can become aware of one’s internal state, identifying ‘distracting elements’ and reconnecting with one’s true self. The women only event meditates, practises participation in group dynamics, explores creative and movement activities, and teaches to live aligned, with intention and clarity. The take home from this is a set of motivating practical tools to integrate into the daily routine.

The organisers say that ‘Yoga is not just about beautiful poses, it is so much more than just the physical practice. The spirit of Yoga embodies Oneness – Oneness of humanity and all life.’ Amrita, the group leader at this event, shows how to use Yoga with a purpose, to open one’s heart, unblock the body and energy, and expand into one’s unlimited self. The day is divided into 3 blocks with 3 different activities for each. Food, drink and equipment are provided.

Tickets for the event cost €122pp and reservations can be made by calling Lara on 671 833 129. They ask for a €30 deposit to be paid by July 24 to guarantee a place at the event.

This one-off event will take place in Guadalmar on July 27, from 10am until 7pm.