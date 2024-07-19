First baby flamingoes of the year at Bioparc

By Adam Woodward • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 7:15

Baby flamingoes on show at Bioparc Fuengirola Credit: Bioparc

Following 3 months in incubation, Bioparc Fuengirola welcomes of the first flamingo babies of the year.

The park’s Zoology team expects there to be around a dozen births in total. If so, that would make a total of about 70 flamingoes in the park, including rose and dwarf species. Visitors to Bioparc Fuengirola will be able to spot these small chicks with grayish fluffy down among the feathers of their parents or exploring the beach with the adult flamingos that live in the park.

A true wonder of nature

Throughout the incubation period, the professionals at the park try to respect the natural processes of the flamingo colony. The correct and most appropriate humidity must be maintained as much as the salinity levels of the water for the eggs to survive, and the cleaning of the facility is minimised so as not to create stress in the flamingo colony.

For now, the chicks will stay in the nest for three to four days, in some cases even a week. When the time comes to leave it, they will begin an exploration route through the flamingo colony and can be observed forming small nurseries watched over by the adults. A true wonder of nature.

Bioparc is open from 10am to 11pm every day and ticket prices range from €21 to €28.