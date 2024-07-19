Guided tour and olive oil tasting

By Adam Woodward • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 22:47

Learning all about the cultivation of olives and their transformation into oil. Credit: Aceites Molisur, Facebook

For those passionate about the benefits of the Mediterranean diet, this is a must. Tour of a 100-year-old olive mill with a traditional tasting session.

At Aceites Molisur in Alhaurín el Grande, they run tours and tasting sessions from Monday to Saturday all year round. Olive tourism is a unique way of travelling, based on visiting olive groves and oil mills, and exploring the process of milling and extracting the finest extra virgin olive oil, the key element in one the healthiest culinary cultures in the world, the Mediterranean diet.

Know first-hand the careful process

At Aceites Molisur you will get to know first-hand the careful process of producing extra virgin olive oils, guided by a deep passion for the olive grove, its traditions and culture. All the methods of harvesting, preparing the olives, crushing, pressing, milling and extraction of the oil. Aceites Molisur are eager to show the true world of extra virgin olive oil and reveal its mysteries. From planting the tree and understanding the earth beneath it, to caring for and monitoring the fruit, right up to the harvesting and creation of this liquid gold.

Be an olive farmer for a day, sponsor an olive tree, learn how to savour, appreciate and relish the finer qualities of an oil – these are just some of the experiences you can enjoy on a day out at Aceites Molisur. Bookings can be made via their website at aceitesmolisur.es/en/oleotourism. Tours are given in Spanish and English. The price per person is €20.