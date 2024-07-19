Hiking the sublime beauty of the Guadalmina

By Adam Woodward • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 13:24

Hiking through rivers, over rocks and bathing in cool mountain pools. Credit Al Andalus Ecotourism Facebook

Fans of hiking, fresh air and beautiful unspoilt countryside will not be disappointed with this guided route along the Guadalmina River of Benhavis.

Next Saturday July 29, Al Andalus Ecotourism will be guiding a hike along the Guadalmina River near to Benhavis, a river in the Andalusian Mediterranean basin that runs entirely through the province of Malaga.

A river full of wildlife and natural pools

The Guadalmina begins in the Sierra Bermeja, and leaving the already much-visited canyons behind, on this occasion they move to another section of the river full of wildlife and natural pools. Throughout history, the river was part of an important defensive strategic element for the town of Benahavís, its waters also being the vital power behind local flour mills.

Today, it serves as an excellent opportunity for a day of adventure walking across rock formations, narrow walkways and through cool mountain water and discovering fascinating nature and geology along the way. It is a ‘moderate difficulty’ trek in a circle of 8km.

Prices for this fascinating guided adventure in Spanish and English start at €15. Whatsapp 656 863 905 to reserve a a place on the tour. The adventure begins at 9am on July 27 in Benhavis. Exact location to be confirmed by Al Andalus Ecotoursism closer to the date. A minibus is available to collect participants from Malaga.