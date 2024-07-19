Italian journalist fined €5,000 for mocking Giorgia Meloni´s height – personal or political?

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 13:44

Giorgia Meloni, Italy´s PM Credit: Giorgia Meloni, Facebook

An Italian journalist, Giulia Cortese has been ordered to pay €5,000 over social media posts mocking Giorgia Meloni´s height.

Cortese was also handed a suspended fine of €1,200, issued for “body shaming,” as ruled by a judge. Meloni´s lawyer said she would donate any money she received to charity.

The controversial posts included an artificially edited photo of Giorgia Meloni, standing in front of a framed photo of an Italian dictator, Benito Mussolini. Italy´s PM had come across the post and wrote on Facebook that the “falsified photo” was of “unique gravity” and that she would take legal action.

Cortese then posted on X; “You don´t scare me, Giorgia Meloni. After all, you´re only 1.2 metres tall. I can´t even see you.” The PM then took legal action. Giorgia Meloni´s height is reported in Italian media to be 1,63m.

Not the first case

The incident quickly caught the attention of Italian media; it was not the first case of Meloni taking legal action against the Press.

Last autumn, she issued the anti-mafia writer, Roberto Saviano, €1,000 for calling her “a bastard” over her migration policies in a TV interview. In 2022, she sued the Palestinian journalist, Rula Jebreal, a holder of Italian and Israeli citizenship, over a tweet in which she accused Meloni of saying that asylum seekers were “criminals” who wanted to “replace” white Christians.

Freedom of the press

After receiving the fines, Giulia Cortese made another post on X, commenting that the Italian government has a “serious problem with freedom of expression and journalistic dissent.” She noted; “This country seems to get close to Orban´s Hungary: these are bad times for independent journalists and opinion leaders. Let´s hope for better days ahead. We won´t give up.”

Her comment about Hungary referenced Viktor Orban´s direct funding of the Press. Since 2010, the ruling Fidesz-KDNP government has used its power to filter journalists through control over the media regulatory body by exerting direct political control over the public service broadcasts and financially rewarding pro-government outlets.

Independent journalists in Hungary report that they have virtually no access to public data from the government and are unable to do their job.

In Italy, complaints from the Press have also been increasing since Meloni took office. The Civil Liberties Union for Europe issued a 2024, revealing that there are “growing concerns about the Italian government´s influence on the public service.”

The Union also expressed worry for the rest of Europe, stating; “Press freedom and media pluralism are close to breaking point,” and mentioned the “increase in lawsuits brought by political figures to target those who criticise the government.”

Personal or political?

Giorgia Meloni´s fine raised a global discussion about the fine line between freedom of the press and online harassment. Issued for “body shaming,” one of Cortese´s posts made no political claims, instead being a direct personal attack on Meloni. The other, however, gave the clear hint of comparing Meloni to the fascist leader, Mussolini.

In the US, a similar discussion was raised after the New York magazine released its latest Health Issue, on the cover of which was a picture of Donald Trump´s and President Joe Biden´s heads, edited on almost naked bodies, standing on weighing scales. “What a disgusting decision to make this a cover,” said one social media user, “We can now point to the media´s contribution to making the US a joke to the world.”

With freedom of the press, comes responsibility and while personal attacks are never justified, there is a growing concern for the government´s filtration of political criticism in the EU.