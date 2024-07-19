Jazz Classics: Delectation at Tikar

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 11:56

Jazz/Soul singer Debbie Davis (left) and pianist Aure Ortega (right) Credit: EWN

On Thursday, July 25, a restaurant and hotel will be filling its glorious garden with good food and good music.

Tikar, a hotel, restaurant and wine cellar in Garrucha will be hosting jazz soul singer Debbie Davis, accompanied by pianist Aure Ortega.

The artists

Jazz/soul singer Debbie Davis began her singing career as a young girl in her Native Guyana. Professionally trained, she gained early recognition and was chosen to sing at The Royal Albert Hall before arriving in the UK in 1976.

Since re-launching her singing career in 2008 her rise and achievements earned her recognition in the first-ever Scottish Jazz Awards held in 2009.

Davis has played at the Glasgow International Jazz Festival, and had her own show at the Edinburgh Jazz Festival.

Debbie Davis continues to develop her talent and love of diverse music by now taking huge strides into the Soul /Jazz and Disco scene with many bands.

Aure Ortega. Pianist, Keyboardist, arranger and composer born in Lorca.

He tours inside and outside of Spain, being in charge of the musical direction and arrangements of many albums.

On television, he has made musical programming for programs including La Voz.

In recent years he has also composed and arranged various symphonic works for musicals such as Lady and the Tramp and The Jungle Book, with the latter being awarded as best children’s musical in the IX Musical Theater Awards.

Davis and Ortega have performed together before and so both know each other’s rhythms well.

The music and food

The two artists will be there to “fill the garden with their wonderful renditions of classic songs.”

Tikar will also be providing food and drinks to complement the music, creating what they call “a beautiful memorable evening of good food and good music al fresco (in the open air).”

The menu has a diverse array of delicious dishes, with nine starters, eight mains and seven desert options.

For the Thursday night of live music there are two choices when ordering your food; A la carte, with each dish individually priced, or choose a first course, main and dessert on the set menu price of €29.50.

The garden

Tikar’s garden is a wonderfully quaint space to sit, eat and listen, surrounded by tall trees and greenery, with a cool pool to complete.

The restaurant and hotel are hosting live music most Thursday nights, in their garden, this summer.

Reservations are required as space is very limited, and there is a €4.50 entry fee per person which will get you a supplement on the menu.