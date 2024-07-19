Jimmy’s mountain side Venta

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 19 Jul 2024 • 11:44

Venta los Condes, Mijas Credit. EWN

Hidden on a twisty mountain road just outside of Mijas Pueblo, American meets Mediterranean cuisine in an explosion of colour and flavour.

Perched on the side of the Mijas mountains with vertiginous views over Fuengirola and the Mediterranean sea, what was once a rudimentary roadside diner, is now a remarkable hot spot for locals and visitors alike. The menu is filled with extravagant and colourful dishes that are complemented by the spectacular views from the upper terrace. But the star of the show, at least for me, is the grilled meats.

Executive chef, Jimmy Staros

Venta los Condes, is the project of executive chef, Jimmy Staros, Connecticut-born chef who cut his teeth in the kitchens of Massachusetts and then the Côte d’Azure before settling in Mijas. And after 20 years cheffing at one of the most exclusive of Costa del Sol’s restaurants (he won’t tell me which), he decided to make his own place in the mountains.

One aspect of Jimmy’s character that conditions his kitchen is the fact that he started out as a carpenter. His grill, he shows me, he designed himself. A quirky twist on a traditional Argentinian-style parrilla barbecue. This is the fiery beating heart of his restaurant and what greets diners as they arrive.

Côte d’Azure, Barcelona, Malaga

He learned his trade working 14 hours a day under a Swiss master chef, found work in France and Barcelona and was finally noticed and invited to work in Malaga. 20 or so years later, with support from local friend and investor, Jason Van Den Eeden, he walked into his local diner and offered to buy it. The former owners jumped at the chance and Jimmy’s project was under way.

Rib-Eye steak is the king of this castle

The meat, the star of the show as I mentioned, is where it is at for me. A classic influence of the Mediterranean on the chef, and US barbecue culture on the Spanish restaurant’s menu. The Rib-Eye steak is the king of this castle, but Jimmy’s barbecued ribs are something else. He has told me on a couple occasions of how on special days he will leave a joint of meat in his wood-fired smoker all night long, cooking low and slow, ready for the next day.

The leather-kilted Jimmy himself, every bit the perfect barbecue chef as he is best at front of house, ensures the welcome is not only remarkable, but repeatable every time. Check out Jimmy’s Venta los Condes, a 10-minute drive from Mijas Pueblo. At busy times of the year, reservations are recommended. Make a booking at Venta los Condes on 951 744 179, or via the website.