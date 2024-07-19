Local fraudsters scam desperate dog owners

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 11:11

Missing dog poster with lead on the bench. Credit: Shutterstock

Two people are under investigation for defrauding money out of people with lost or stolen dogs in the Alicante and Murcia provinces and now in Mijas (Malaga) as well.

Investigations started last year

In November 2023, one of these latest victims reported their dog missing, sparking the launch of this investigation.

The owners, desperate to find their missing pets, posted that they were lost and requested help to find them on social media.

Suspects took advantage

The suspects, seeing these pleas for help, allegedly took advantage of these people’s desperation and used the information in the victims’ social media posts to contact them.

Once the suspects got in contact, they offered them information to find and recover their dogs, but only in exchange for payment.

Once the money was paid, however, the victims would never hear from the suspects again.

Repeated crimes

In all cases currently being investigated by officers in Mijas, the suspected criminals have used the same tricks to make the dog owners trust them and to convince them they would get their pets back if they just paid.

The two alleged defrauders played with these victims’ emotions, who were upset, in need of help and vulnerable.

The officers have instigated judicial proceedings against the two suspects for three counts of fraud.

In their investigations, the officers have found that the same individuals are also under investigation on suspicion of 24 similar frauds committed in Alicante and Murcia provinces.

These fraudsters carried out the same cynical scam , but were caught by Guardia Civil, who explained that these men “would trawl internet sites to find appeals made by owners and then make contact to fleece them for cash”.

This particular fraudster told the victims he had information, and according to the Guardia Civil, “in just a few weeks he managed to con at least 10 owners” who were looking for their lost pets.

Stay safe online

This type of scam is not new but remains devastating for the victims.

When posting and using social media, make sure you know who you talking to, don’t pass on any personal information without caution and don’t send any money to anyone you don’t know.