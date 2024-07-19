By Harry Sinclair • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 16:30

Local police officer safely holding the injured eagle owl Credit: Ayuntamiento de Huercal-Overa

Local police in Huercal-Overa were called to the rescue of an injured eagle owl on the side of the road.

Local spots injured owl

At 9 pm on Tuesday, July 16, a local police officer in Huercal-Overa received a phone call from a neighbour alerting him of an injured animal on the Rambla de Parias, next to the bridge.

After receiving the call, a local police patrol was sent out to the scene and proceeded to try to intercept and help the injured bird, and prevent it from hurting itself further.

Police save eagle owl

The police patrol were able to get their hands safely on the eagle owl and control it.

After successfully doing so, they could then contact 112, the emergency department, to reach the coordinator of Agentes de Medio Ambiente (Environmental Agents) and inform them of the capture of the eagle owl.

Awaiting Environmental Agents

With the owl in safe hands, they kept the injured bird at the police station waiting for the Agentes de Medio Ambiente to proceed with the removal and safe transfer of the injured eagle owl to the recovery centre.