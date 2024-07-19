By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 16:30
Local police officer safely holding the injured eagle owl
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Huercal-Overa
Local police in Huercal-Overa were called to the rescue of an injured eagle owl on the side of the road.
At 9 pm on Tuesday, July 16, a local police officer in Huercal-Overa received a phone call from a neighbour alerting him of an injured animal on the Rambla de Parias, next to the bridge.
After receiving the call, a local police patrol was sent out to the scene and proceeded to try to intercept and help the injured bird, and prevent it from hurting itself further.
The police patrol were able to get their hands safely on the eagle owl and control it.
After successfully doing so, they could then contact 112, the emergency department, to reach the coordinator of Agentes de Medio Ambiente (Environmental Agents) and inform them of the capture of the eagle owl.
With the owl in safe hands, they kept the injured bird at the police station waiting for the Agentes de Medio Ambiente to proceed with the removal and safe transfer of the injured eagle owl to the recovery centre.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.