New Rooftop bar Hotel Angela

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 18:00
The Rooftop bar at Hotel Ángela in Fuengirola has just been inaugurated with spectacular views of the coastline and surroundings.
From 7pm to 1am, the Rooftop Bar will be open to the public, a place where time stands still, where chillout and a cool atmosphere permeate, the music plays, the cocktails are brought out and the views of the sea become the best anti-stress therapy to welcome the best summer evenings and nights that the Costa del Sol has to offer.
Innovatively and stylishly decorated, it’s a perfect place to spend an unforgettable evening under the stars as the afternoon heat gives way to the cool evening.
Situated right on the beachfront, Hotel Ángela has always been known for its hospitality and exceptional service, attracting an international audience thanks to its reputation and prime location. With this and other updates and developments in the hotel’s facilities, it continues to reaffirm its position as a benchmark on the Costa del Sol.
