By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 19 Jul 2024 • 14:51

Airports across the globe are experiencing delays and cancellations Credit: Shutterstock

Starting early this morning, Microsoft’s IT services have crashed worldwide, causing chaos in a technologically reliant world; sending television channels, airports, banks and more offline.

The outage of IT systems had a major effect on air travel, creating delays and queues in multiple airports and even flight cancellations from some airlines, with some even handing out hand-written boarding passes to speed up their processes.

Flights cancelled globally

Globally, more than 1,000 flights have been cancelled today so far, according to aviation analytics firm, Cirium. This number – currently at 1,390 – is only predicted to grow as the day goes on.

Cirium also stated today was set to be the busiest day for UK flight departures this year so far, with more than 3,200 departures scheduled.

Gelbart stuck in Glasgow

Hannah Gelbart, host of the What in the World podcast, shared on the BBC an image of a packed waiting room in Gatwick Airport, London, while waiting to board a flight to Sicily.

Gelbart stated, “There are loads of delays, so even though our airline says their systems are not affected, it seems like we might be here for a while”.

Passengers stuck at Edinburgh Airport with flights already cancelled have been asked to leave the airport, with the airport claiming they’re no longer accepting incoming flights that haven’t already taken off.

Ryanair issues warning

Ryanair has issued a warning on its official X account (formerly Twitter), stating “We’re currently experiencing disruption across the network… which is out of our control. We advise all passengers to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before their scheduled departure time.”

Ryanair also recommends checking in at the airport due to the outage passengers also cannot go through the online check-in process.

Many passengers with flights to, from or within the UK have rights when delays occur, as the airline has a duty to look after you.

Spain airlines

European airports are facing the same issues, with cancellations and delays across the continent, and it is no different in Spain.

We advise anyone heading out from the UK to Spain this summer to check with their airline, due to the technical issue. Check their websites and online systems, and make sure to arrive at the airport with ample time to check in the old fashioned way.

A British passenger currently stuck at Palma de Mallorca airport told the BBC they have been queuing to check in for three hours.

Airports in Spain are run by AENA, who posted on X (Twitter) earlier this morning to say there were delays but added an update with positive news;

“Aena is already recovering some of its systems, after having suffered the effects of a global computer incident that affects companies around the world. All airports are operational but some processes operate more slowly.”

Vueling, a popular low-cost airline here in Spain also released a statement on X saying, “We inform you that due to a global computer systems outage, our flight operations could be altered. We are working to minimise the impact on our clients. If your flight is affected we will inform you via email.”

What are you entitled to?

Depending on the conditions, passengers may even be entitled to vouchers for food and drink, accommodation or transportation and even compensation.

However, due to the extraordinary circumstances, many airlines are stating they will not provide customers with additional financial compensation.

In moments like these, it is important to know your rights and what you are entitled to.

If your flight is covered by UK law, your airline must let you choose between either a refund or an alternative flight booked for you. You can get your money back for any part of the ticket you have not used.

This means that if you have booked a return flight and the outbound leg is cancelled, you can receive a full cost refund of the return ticket.

For delayed flights, you may be able to claim compensation if you arrive at your destination more than three hours late.

If you are delayed more than five hours and do not wish to fly anymore, you will be able to claim a full refund for your tickets.

What if you’re stranded?

As we have seen across the globe, many are stranded in airports, with Hannah Gelbart saying she is playing “bingo to see who is stranded closest to where they’re going” in her group chats.

If you are stuck abroad or at the airport due to a flight cancellation, airlines under UK law must also provide you with other assistance until you’re able to fly to your destination.

This can include food and drink (usually vouchers), free accommodation if you must stay overnight and transport between the accommodation and the airport.

Keep receipts

If your airline is unable to provide any such compensation, the Civil Aviation Authority recommends you keep receipts for any purchases made and you claim the costs back; though they do add to not spend excessively for your own sake.

Under European Law, if a flight is delayed by more than three hours or cancelled entirely, the airline hass to offer the passenger another flight or give them a full refund.

However, it must be noted that it remains unclear what airlines will provide after this worldwide outage, as airlines may claim it today as an exception and not accept liability.