Real Foodie Marbella Market Tour

By Adam Woodward • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 21:13

Authentic and abundant. The Costa del Sol market experience. Credit: Pexels

A different day out for Foodies in the Marbella area. Food Tours Marbella are offering a unique and flavoursome learning experience.

Experience the life & heightened vibrancy of a traditional local food market and see where all the top restaurants chefs buy their produce from. Marvel at the variety of fish, seafood, meat & vegetables and let the passionate local traders share their knowledge while you taste meats, cheeses & wines with a local guide. You can even choose your own lunch & have it cooked for you at a local restaurant.

Away from the crowds of tourists

This is an authentic guided food market experience, away from the crowds of tourists, and you may be surprised by things you have never seen before. Expand your knowledge of food and Spanish cuisine and be enlightened by the fabulous bounty that nature has to offer.

After exploring the market, you can choose and buy your own main lunch ingredient, and that will be cooked for you at a local restaurant, just as you like it!

Healthy and tasty ingredients

The adventure begins with a traditional light breakfast of chocolate & churros, followed by a market tour with your own knowledgeable guide so you can learn all about all the diversity of healthy and tasty ingredients on offer.

The tours run from Monday to Friday at the Marbella Municipal Market, from 11am to 2pm. Price per person is €69. You can book by visiting foodtoursmarbella.co