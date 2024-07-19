School of Rock: Battle of the Bands

By Adam Woodward • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 21:56

Building the next generation of rock musicians. Credit: Pexels

The biggest rock festival for and by kids in Spain; 10th annual of the Battle of the Bands competition in San Pedro de Alcántara July 27.

20,000 watts of amps, 30,000 watts of lighting rigs, a total of 49 competing bands, a jury made up some of the biggest names in Spanish-language rock, and thousands of fans in attendance, this free festival has quickly become the national benchmark in the field of kid’s music.

As well as the concerts, the event will feature bouncy castles and fairground rides for children, a drinks bar, Mexican and American foodtrucks, and craft stalls.

Unrivalled The Battle of the Bands

This unrivalled The Battle of the Bands is the largest children’s rock event in Spain, inspired by the Jack Black movie School of Rock, this is an innovative competition with only bands made up entirely of boys and girls from 7 to 18 years old, playing live without the guidance of teachers. Is full of fun, laughter and tears. In its first year, the festival achieved the participation of just 25 bands, and since then, it has grown exponentially in popularity and reach.

This tenth competition will take place on July 27 from 6pm on the San Pedro Alcántara Boulevard, offering six continuous hours of live music. This year, 49 bands formed of Rock Factory, (the school of modern music in San Pedro) students will be competing, making this the biggest competition of its kind.