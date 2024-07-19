By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 19 Jul 2024 • 17:30

AEMET weather report for Saturday, July 20 Credit: AEMET /x

Spain is currently bracing for its hottest day in 74 years as a heatwave approaches the mainland.

Orange alerts

Spanish authorities across the country have sent out orange alerts in their regions for Saturday, July 20, in response to a heatwave which originated in Africa and is now sweeping across Europe.

Earlier this week AEMET, The ​​state meteorology agency, published a report on ‘very high temperatures’ that were about to affect Spain.

However, now two days into the hottest days, as specified by AEMET, authorities have released orange-level alerts which indicate “significant risk to health”.

AEMET heatwave report

AEMET reported that due to the warm, dry airmass from Africa which came over, together with the high sunshine, there would be a “generalised and progressive rise in temperatures” in much of the peninsular area” adding that “Temperatures will reach very high values, higher than usual for these dates”.

Many residents of Spain have already felt this heatwave over the past couple of days, with Thursday seeing temperatures rise nearly as high as 40 degrees Celsius in areas of Andalucia, only rising throughout the day and through to Friday.

While temperatures have reached the high 30s (Celsius) – and in some places reaching 40 degrees Celcius – on Saturday, July 20, temperatures could reach record highs of 44 degrees Celsius.

Record-breaking heat

This high level of heat will mark tomorrow as the hottest day of the year so far, and potentially as the hottest day in Spain since records began in 1950.

According to AEMET, the most at-risk regions are the east and south mainland, with some of the most at-risk provinces being Cordoba, Cadiz and Granada, with the weather service stating on X (formerly Twitter), “On Saturday, the most adverse situation will be in the east of the peninsula. Locally it could reach 44 °C”

The nights will remain to be very warm too, “in which they will not drop below 24 degrees Celsius”, warns the AEMET.

The weather service has informed that these days could be among the highest recorded in Spain’s history.

Sunday relief

According to AEMET, “Although there will still be high temperatures in areas of the southern half and the eastern third of the peninsula, the criteria for which this heat wave warning has been issued will no longer be met”, leading on to Monday where temperatures will drop to a high of 33 degrees Celsius.

The weather service have warned, however, that these temperatures may persist until the middle of next week.

So, eep an eye out for any more warnings from your local authorities, listen to their advice, stay hydrated, stay cool, and look out for your neighbours and locals.