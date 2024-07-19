The Cala Mijas Fair starts this week

By Adam Woodward •
Parades of giants mark the opening of the fair.
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mijas
One of the biggest local fairs on the Costa del Sol, the Mijas Fair, starts this week.
The party starts on Wednesday 24 July with the Giants and Bigheads (Gigantes y Cabezudos), a tradition celebrated at many local fetes across Spain. The Giants and Bigheads are locals in homemade costumes of giants and people with big heads. This tradition goes back centuries all across Spain. They march through the streets to announce the start of the annual fair with a marching band and the elected ‘Queen of the Fair’.
The fairground opens with the lighting of the ‘Portada‘, a big, colourful archway typical of local fairs in Andalusia. Then the Municipal Booth is inaugurated with a glass of wine for attendees, symbolising the welcome and festive spirit of the fair.
The fair will also have a children’s day and a free dinner evening for older residents, as is tradition. But, the Cala Mijas Fair wouldn’t be complete without free paella. People come together to taste this most emblematic of Spanish dishes and celebrate. There will be concerts and comedy shows every night to fit all tastes and preferences.
The fancy dress contest and horse and carriage ride are two of the most popular events. There will also be flamenco singing and fishing competitions on the beaches of La Cala. The ‘Feria‘ will start at and carry on throughout the weekend until July 28 with the fair culminating in a massive firework display.
