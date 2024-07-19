The Valencian Brass Ensemble comes to Altea

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 15:45

Valencian Brass Ensemble Credit: Valencian Brass Band, Facebook

Spend a night enraptured in the beauty of brass music with the Valencian Brass Ensemble on August 1.

Part of the Musica a Boqueta Nit 2024, the Valencian Brass Ensemble will visit the stunning venue in Altea to hold a night of unforgettable musical moments for the local audience.

In an ensemble made up of four trumpets, four trombones, two French horns and one tuba with a percussion section, the recognised musicians will play timeless, recognisable classics, showcasing their experience and expertise in music.

The concert will be held from 9pm until 10pm, worth €10 per ticket or €8 per ticket bought online.

At Auditori Placa de l´Aigua, Altea.

Get your ticket at alteacultural.com