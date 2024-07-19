The Valencian Brass Ensemble comes to Altea

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 15:45
Valencian Brass Ensemble
Credit: Valencian Brass Band, Facebook
Spend a night enraptured in the beauty of brass music with the Valencian Brass Ensemble on August 1.
Part of the Musica a Boqueta Nit 2024, the Valencian Brass Ensemble will visit the stunning venue in Altea to hold a night of unforgettable musical moments for the local audience.
In an ensemble made up of four trumpets, four trombones, two French horns and one tuba with a percussion section, the recognised musicians will play timeless, recognisable classics, showcasing their experience and expertise in music.
The concert will be held from 9pm until 10pm, worth €10 per ticket or €8 per ticket bought online.
At Auditori Placa de l´Aigua, Altea.
Get your ticket at alteacultural.com
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.