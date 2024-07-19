Tribute to a Japanese composer in Teulada-Moraira

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 19:25

Universal Chamber Orchestra Credit: Universal Symphony Orchestra, Facebook

Explore the unique and thrilling music of Asia in the East in West tribute to the Japanese composer, Shigeru Umebayashi in Teulada-Moraira on August 2.

Directed by Jose M Colomina, featuring the soprano soloist, Laura Cruz, the Teulada-Moraira Auditorium invites the audience to explore the magnificent sounds from Asia´s best cinematography.

The Universal Chamber Orchestra will play the music from the movies by Wong Kar Wai, the director of the iconic 90s crime-romance film, Fallen Angels and Zhang Yimou, one of the representative figures of China´s fifth generation directors. The tribute is an aesthetic delight that transitions between the works of romantic cinema and martial arts stories from ancient China.

Starting at 8pm at Carrer d´Orba 2, Teulada.

Buy your €8 ticket at auditoriteuladamoraira.es