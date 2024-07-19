Tribute to a Japanese composer in Teulada-Moraira

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 19:25
Universal Chamber Orchestra
Credit: Universal Symphony Orchestra, Facebook
Explore the unique and thrilling music of Asia in the East in West tribute to the Japanese composer, Shigeru Umebayashi in Teulada-Moraira on August 2.
Directed by Jose M Colomina, featuring the soprano soloist, Laura Cruz, the Teulada-Moraira Auditorium invites the audience to explore the magnificent sounds from Asia´s best cinematography.
The Universal Chamber Orchestra will play the music from the movies by Wong Kar Wai, the director of the iconic 90s crime-romance film, Fallen Angels and Zhang Yimou, one of the representative figures of China´s fifth generation directors. The tribute is an aesthetic delight that transitions between the works of romantic cinema and martial arts stories from ancient China.
Starting at 8pm at Carrer d´Orba 2, Teulada.
Buy your €8 ticket at auditoriteuladamoraira.es
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.