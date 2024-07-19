By Donna Williams • Published: 19 Jul 2024 • 13:30

A week of free activities in celebration of Youth Day Credit: Alfas City Council

Following the incredibly successful Youth Week last year, Alfas City Council have decided to hold one again this year, making it the third in a row.

Between August 5 and 9, the House of Culture in Alfas del Pi, and the Children’s Library will offer several free activities. This is in conjunction with Youth Day, which aims to promote different forms of healthy leisure among the youth community.

Afas Youth Week includes Virus!

The first activity, a tournament to compete in the popular card game Virus!, will occur from 5pm on Monday August 5. This is likely to be extremely well-attended as it is an easy-to-understand family game that quickly becomes addictive.

A game demonstration before the tournament begins will be available for those unfamiliar with how to play. This activity has been organised in conjunction with the Dragon Association of Altea.

The entertainment continues with a special screening of the animated film Mario Bros: The Movie in the auditorium at 8.30pm. This animated family film tells the story of Brooklyn plumber Mario and his brother Luigi travelling through a mysterious pipe to a new magical world.

Alfas Youth Week Kayak Trip

On Tuesday August 6, a kayak trip from Albir Beach is available for people between 16 and 30. The trip will start at 10am, and enable participants to experience views of the Sierra Gelada Natural Park from the sea. Participation is completely free, although numbers will be limited.

Alternatively, for those who prefer to keep their feet firmly on the ground, a Hama Beads workshop will be held in the House of Culture between 10am and 2pm. This is considered suitable for anyone between the ages of 8 and 30.

In addition, the Children’s Library will offer a recording of the new podcast ‘Las Reinonas’ between 5:30 and 6:30pm. The day will finish with a role-playing game inspired by ‘The Wolf’ at 8:30pm, in the House of Culture. Anyone aged between 16 and 30 is likely to enjoy this activity.

The House of Culture will be the place to be on Wednesday August 7, as it hosts a fun day that includes a soft combat exhibition and workshops. Then, starting at 10pm, there will be an astronomical route through the Sierra Gelada Natural Park.

Alfas Youth Week Shadowland Urban Escape

A board game workshop will take place at the House of Culture on Thursday August 8, between 10am and 2pm. The afternoon starting from 6pm is dedicated to Shadowland Urban Escape, which will take place in the open air.

Finally, on Friday August 9, a morning at the municipal pool has been organised, followed by a new Shadowland Urban Escape with a terrifying setting! This is suitable for those aged between 12 and 30, and registration needs to be made via the Portgenius website.

All activities are free to join, but interested parties must register at the Alfas Youth Information Centre as places are limited. Further information is available by calling 610 205 329 / 965 887 435, emailing youth@lalfas.com or visiting the city council website.