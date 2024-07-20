A feast for the eyes and palate

By Adam Woodward • Published: 20 Jul 2024 • 12:58

Ecomarket, every second Sunday, Cala Mijas. Credit: https://guadalhorceecologico.org/

Currently on every second Sunday of the month, one visual treat I always try to surprise my guests with is a trip to the Eco Market in Cala Mijas.

Organised by the Association of Organic Producers of Guadalhorce, this organic produce market is as much a feast for the eyes as it is for the palate. On show and available to buy are some of the most eye-popping and mouthwatering selections of organically-grown local produce. From purple cauliflowers the size of beachballs to unfamiliar but delicious fruits and vegetables typical of the area that you might not have tried yet, they are all there to marvel at. There are locally-produced breads, cheeses, oils, even vinegars and eco-friendly eggs and wines from the Malaga mountains region.

Special treats

Prices vary. The breads on offer tend to be a little costly, but they are not the everyday bread we normally buy. These are special treats. The same can be said for the honeys, but then again the quality on offer at the market is really quite special. Considering the size of some of the vegetables compared to the weedy things we can find in our supermarkets, I find vegetable prices to be reasonable.

Friendly and chatty stall holders readily offer cooking tips

Most of the stall holders have more than a smattering of English and are always friendly and happy to chat with and offer cooking suggestions. While the stall holders are happy to give out bags and boxes to carry purchases, this is an ecological food market, so taking your own shopping bag or trolley is a good idea. The Market is on in Cala de Mijas Boulevard, between 9am and 2 pm every second Sunday.