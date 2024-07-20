Abba by Candlelight, Sotogrande

By Adam Woodward • Published: 20 Jul 2024 • 11:12

Concert under the stars. Credit: SO/Sotogrande

A romantic nighttime concert by candlelight to Abba favourites played by a classical quartet in the beautiful surroundings of Sotogrande.

Enjoy a spectacular Candlelight Concert at the SO/ Sotogrande Amphitheatre. The grounds will once again be covered by thousands of candles for a different kind of summer evening under a moonlight canopy of stars. A carefully selected and exquisite repertoire of Abba songs played for everyone’s enjoyment.

Sing along to the meticulously selected songs of Abba

The Candlelight group audiences are encouraged to sing a long to their instrumental numbers and tell amusing personal anecdotes between pieces to explain their choices for the tracklist that evening played in such a light, emotive and uplifting way. According to their consistently 5-star reviews, expect a few tears of joy in the audience too.

Accommodation is available on site at the SO/Sotogrande 5 star hotel, or at a variety of local hotels including the Holiday Inn Express. Children under 8 are not permitted and there is wheelchair access for those who require it. Included in the ticket price is covered parking.

The concert begins at 9pm and continues until 11pm on Saturday July 27: Tickets prices start at €29 and can be purchased online from Feverup.com.