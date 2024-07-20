Don’t feed the Leusden wolves

By Linda Hall • Published: 20 Jul 2024 • 20:44

WOLVES: Some wolves are losing their fear of humans Photo credit: CC/Steven Vacher

A sector of the Den Treek estate in Leusden has been closed after a small girl was bitten during a school outing.

The 200 hectares of countryside are privately owned but open to the public and Leusden town hall, together with Utrecht’s provincial authorities, decided to close part of the estate until August 15 to prevent more incidents.

The child suffered a warning nip but in early July a miniature poodle on a lead was bitten and dragged away by a wolf and has not been seen since.

A pair of wolves with cubs live on the estate and the Utrecht authorities said that safeguarding its offspring had probably prompted an over-protective parent to attack the dog and bite the child.

The ban on the closed section would be strictly enforced, Leusden town hall said, not only for the sake the general public but also the wolves who perceive the presence of hikers, cyclists and dog-walkers as threats.

Provincial councillor Huib van Essen said the recent attacks were unusual and suggested that the Den Treek wolves could be losing their fear of humans.

Conservationists maintain that this happens because tourists use food to attract wolves so they can take photographs. What was needed, wolf behaviour expert Diederik van Liere said, was a volunteer service to chase away wolves after a sighting.

“That would teach wolves not to approach people and is the best long-term solution,” Van Liere told the NOS broadcaster.

Meanwhile, farmers in the area and in others that are inhabited by wolves insisted that shooting them was the only solution and called for the current protection regulations to be modified.