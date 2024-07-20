By Trelawney Bresic •
Updated: 20 Jul 2024 • 13:39
The Go Fund Me campaign for Jay Slater instigated in public suspicion
Credit: Newcastle Chronicle/fb
Searching for a missing loved one abroad can be a logistical and financial nightmare. Hiring private investigators with international experience, securing translators, and covering travel costs quickly deplete resources. For families already dealing with emotional turmoil, the financial strain can be paralysing.
GoFundMe offers a lifeline, allowing families to reach out to a global audience for support. However, relying on the generosity of strangers creates an unsettling reality: the ability to search for a missing loved one hinges on the unpredictability of online donors.
Critics argue that families shouldn’t be forced to beg for donations to find their loved ones. They point out that governments should provide more resources and support for families in these situations.
Crowdfunding success depends heavily on a compelling story and social media reach. This can disadvantage families with limited resources or those unfamiliar with online fundraising platforms.
Some fear that crowdfunding scams could exploit vulnerable families during their darkest hour.
Should the responsibility for international missing persons cases fall on ordinary citizens, or should governments step up and provide dedicated resources?
The case of Jay Slater demonstrated the public’s suspicion of fund-raisers for missing people. Whilst many supported the campaign, some felt that the family might be exploiting the system. A Facebook user stated – “So don’t get me wrong, it is sad what happened to Jay Slater in Tenerife but his mother is now asking for more money to give him a good send off and the Go Fund Me page has just hit £60,000. Really?!”
There are ongoing efforts to address this issue, including:
Improved collaboration between law enforcement agencies across borders can streamline investigations and reduce financial burdens on families.
Increased allocation of resources by governments specifically for international missing persons cases could ease the financial burden on families.
Creating a centralised support system with access to legal aid, translation services, and financial assistance could provide a safety net for desperate families.
While solutions are sought, families continue to struggle. Every delay in a search can potentially jeopardise the chances of finding their loved one alive.
The rise of crowdfunding for international missing persons cases exposes a harsh reality: the current system leaves families with a tough choice – beg for donations or risk losing the chance to find their missing loved one.
Trelawney is a journalist and screenwriter. She began her career at the Euro Weekly News twenty years ago and is passionate about honest and compelling journalism. If you have a news story, don't hestitate to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
